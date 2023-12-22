The centre is located on the site of a historic steelworks and neighbours the soon-to-open Lidl supermarket.

Professional boxer Jack Catterall helped to unveil a new state-of-the art self storage centre in Adlington.

Porterstore officialled opened their new 45,000 sq ft facility at the heart of Adlington Central Business Park. The centre is located on the site of a historic steelworks and neighbours the soon-to-open Lidl supermarket.

Celebrating 50 years in the removals and storage industry, Andrew Porter Limited, the parent company of Porterstore, revealed the centre boasts 344 indoor self-storage units, ranging from a compact 15 sq ft to a spacious 200 sq ft, alongside 60 outdoor containers with convenient drive-up access.

Boxer Jack Catterall opened Porterstore's new self-storage centre at Adlington Central Business Park

Tim Aspey, Managing Director of Porterstore, said: "The rising demand for quality self-storage solutions over the past five years has been remarkable. Adlington, with its dynamic community and excellent transport links, emerged as the perfect location for our new venture. We're excited to offer top-notch storage options for both personal and business needs."

The Adlington site features round-the-clock security, eco-friendly solar panels, electric vehicle charging points, and additional amenities like free parking, wifi, a meeting room, toilets, and a self-service kitchen. For added convenience, the facility is equipped with large passenger and goods lifts, and the team is on hand to assist with loading and unloading.

Clientele already include homeowners in the midst of moving or renovating, as well as various local business owners and retailers.