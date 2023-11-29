Custodial manager Paul Fairhurst, 64, and senior prison officer Rachel Jameson, 32, were charged with the gross negligence manslaughter of Anthony Paine, 35, who killed himself at HMP Liverpool on February 19 2018.

Two prison officers who were charged with manslaughter after the suicide of an inmate have been acquitted.

They went on trial at Liverpool Crown Court last week.

On Wednesday, a spokesman for the court said both defendants had been found not guilty.

It is understood the jury was directed to return not guilty verdicts after the prosecution offered no further evidence in the case.

When the trial was opened, the jury heard Mr Paine, who had schizophrenia and a history of self-harm and drug abuse, was put on a “basic regime” in the days before he died because of his use of psychoactive substance spice.

The court heard that by the time of his death Mr Paine had harmed himself on a number of occasions, had been difficult to manage, appeared to have been abusing spice and was unhappy with his cell – which the court heard was painted a dark colour and had no electric light.

Paul Fairhurst, of Chorley and Rachel Jameson, of Prescot, Merseyside, both denied gross negligence manslaughter and an alternative charge of failing to discharge general health and safety duty at work contrary to the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.