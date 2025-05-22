Primark scheme trialled in Lancashire is rolled out to rest of UK after huge success

Click & Collect is now live in all 187 Primark stores in Great Britain, after a successful trial in Lancashire shops.

The retailer completed the roll out of the service with the final 29 stores, including all 21 stores in Scotland, launching the service this week. Shoppers across Great Britain can now browse and shop a wide selection of Primark products online, spanning women’s, men’s, kids and homeware, before collecting their order in-store.

As well as offering the convenience of ordering wherever and whenever, the service gives people the chance to get their hands on ranges and collections typically only found in Primark’s larger stores.

Kari Rodgers, UK Retail Director at Primark, said: “Now, wherever you live in Great Britain you can browse and shop the best of Primark online, before collecting in the store that suits you. We’re thrilled to have now completed this roll out ahead of the summer. Whether you’re after a suitcase, a swimsuit or matching holiday outfits for the whole family, Click & Collect makes your summer holiday shopping even easier.”

First trialled in 25 stores in the North West of England, Yorkshire and North Wales, Primark announced in April 2024 it would roll out the service across all stores in Great Britain, alongside expanding the ranges it offered.

How does it work?

After adding items to a virtual shopping basket, customers can choose a day to collect, up to seven days ahead, from their chosen store. Orders will be available for collection from two days after they have been placed with a £10 minimum order value and no delivery charge. Click & Collect customers can also pay for any additional in-store finds when collecting their order from the dedicated Click & Collect desk, enabling them to skip in-store queues.