Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Primark has introduced self-checkouts to its Preston store in the Fishergate Centre.

The fashion retailer has made a rolled out its self-checkout system to more of its UK stores, including the branch on Preston’s high street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Primark has made a introduced its self-checkout system to the Preston branch in Fishergate Centre | Fishergate Centre

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shoppers said they were left with little choice but to use the new self-service checkouts upstairs due to ‘huge queues’ for the two remaining manned tills on the ground floor. Previously, there were around eight check-outs operated by members of staff.

Primark said it expects the self-checkout machines to reduce waiting times by 70% - “improving efficiency and providing a more convenient shopping experience”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some welcomed the new system, noting how the self-service machines are a lot quicker and easier to use than those in supermarkets.

The new self-service pay points at Primark in Fishergate Centre, Preston. Credit: Christopher John | Christopher John

But others were disappointed at not being able to use cash to buy their clothes, as the new self-service machines are card-only.

To accommodate customers who prefer to pay with cash, a number of traditional tills will remain on the ground floor, said Primark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But shoppers reported long queues for the limited number of remaining staffed check-outs, where returns and exchanges are also dealt with.

Will it lead to job losses?

Primark said staff who used to operate the tills will transition to other roles within the store, “allowing them to gain new skills and potentially experience greater job satisfaction”.

In fact, Primark said it is ‘actively recruiting’ for new staff to build on its workforce during the upcoming Autumn/Winter busy season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These additional hires will help ensure that the store can meet the increased demand and continue to offer excellent customer service,” said Primark.

Primark on why they’ve gone self-service

A spokesperson for Primark said: “We've installed self-service checkouts across a small selection of stores as part of a trial to understand how they can work for both our customers and our business.

“So far, the response to the checkouts has been really positive, especially from customers who are short on time or making smaller purchases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We'll of course continue to review how we can improve any queuing times during the coming busy weeks.

“Primark encourages customers to be patient and understanding during this period of transition. The store anticipates that the new technology will significantly improve the overall shopping experience and make it easier for customers to find the fashion they love.”