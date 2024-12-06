Wallace and Gromit creator Nick Park has made a special visit to one of Lancashire’s top entertainment venues.

The 66-year-old, who grew up in Penwortham and Walmer Bridge, joined Barton Grange managing director Guy Topping for a tour of the Flower Bowl this week, after they chatted at a recent charity event.

Mr Topping said: “He came down and we had lunch. He’s been before but we gave him a tour of the place and chatted about various things that are coming up, including the new Wallace and Gromit film out on Christmas Day.”

Nick Park (centre) at the Flower Bowl, pictured next to Guy Topping and his daughter Libby Topping. | The Flower Bowl

New Wallace and Gromit film

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl will premiere on BBC One and iPlayer at 6.10pm on Christmas Day before becoming available on Netflix internationally on January 3, 2025.

According to Netflix, Gromit's concern that Wallace is becoming too dependent on his inventions proves justified when Wallace invents a 'smart gnome' that seems to develop an evil mind of its own. When it emerges that a vengeful figure from the past might be masterminding things, it falls to Gromit to battle sinister forces and save his master... or Wallace may never be able to invent again!

It’s the sixth Wallace & Gromit film overall, the first since A Matter of Loaf and Death in 2008 and the second feature-length film following The Curse of the Were-Rabbit in 2005, serving as a full-length sequel to The Wrong Trousers (1993).

Aardman studios have also created three specially-commissioned Christmas idents exclusively for the BBC. In one clip, Wallace, Gromit and Norbot settle down to watch TV at home in matching Christmas jumpers, amidst an array of Wallace’s inventions designed to make relaxing on the sofa even easier…