Ian McCulloch as a cowboy, Ranvir Singh in her school uniform and Mark Lawrenson in a nightclub.
These are some of Preston’s most famous sons and daughters – as you might not have seen them before.
Some of the fresh-faced celebrities are hard to recognise, but some have hardly changed.
Take a look at who we found in our LEP archives by clicking the pages below.
1. Ranvir Singh
You know her from Good Morning Britain.
This is how fellow pupils at Kirkham Grammar School knew Ranvir Singh in the late 80s and early 90s. Photo: submit
2. Ian McCulloch
Snooker star Ian McCulloch was born in Preston in 1971.
This is him pictured at the family home in Walton le Dale aged around three.
Now 51, he has retired from competitive snooker, but is a regular pundit. Photo: family submit
3. Jordan North
Before he was a big time Radio 1 presenter and won I'm a Celebrity, Jordan North was a Rock FM DJ in Preston.
He attended Penwortham Priory Academy and Preston College. Photo: LEP
4. Nick Park
This picture of Nick was taken in the LEP offices in 1980.
Nick was born in Preston's Brookfield Park in 1958 and grew up on Greenlands Estate and later moved to Walmer Bridge. He is best known for Aardman Animations, and particularly his Wallace and Gromit creations. Photo: LEP