News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Time confirmed for UK Emergency Alert test
15 minutes ago UK set to be hotter than Monaco during Easter weekend
24 minutes ago How is Tesco Clubcard changing? What to be aware of
33 minutes ago All the major financial changes happening in April - full list
36 minutes ago New Olaparib cancer drug offered on NHS in England and Wales
1 hour ago Grandmother dies after tummy tuck and bum lift surgery in Turkey

Preston celebrities when they were young, including Jordan North, Freddie Flintoff, Mark Lawrenson and Ranvir Singh

Ian McCulloch as a cowboy, Ranvir Singh in her school uniform and Mark Lawrenson in a nightclub.

By Catherine Musgrove
Published 6th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST

These are some of Preston’s most famous sons and daughters – as you might not have seen them before.

Some of the fresh-faced celebrities are hard to recognise, but some have hardly changed.

Take a look at who we found in our LEP archives by clicking the pages below.

You know her from Good Morning Britain. This is how fellow pupils at Kirkham Grammar School knew Ranvir Singh in the late 80s and early 90s.

1. Ranvir Singh

You know her from Good Morning Britain. This is how fellow pupils at Kirkham Grammar School knew Ranvir Singh in the late 80s and early 90s. Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Snooker star Ian McCulloch was born in Preston in 1971. This is him pictured at the family home in Walton le Dale aged around three. Now 51, he has retired from competitive snooker, but is a regular pundit.

2. Ian McCulloch

Snooker star Ian McCulloch was born in Preston in 1971. This is him pictured at the family home in Walton le Dale aged around three. Now 51, he has retired from competitive snooker, but is a regular pundit. Photo: family submit

Photo Sales
Before he was a big time Radio 1 presenter and won I'm a Celebrity, Jordan North was a Rock FM DJ in Preston. He attended Penwortham Priory Academy and Preston College.

3. Jordan North

Before he was a big time Radio 1 presenter and won I'm a Celebrity, Jordan North was a Rock FM DJ in Preston. He attended Penwortham Priory Academy and Preston College. Photo: LEP

Photo Sales
This picture of Nick was taken in the LEP offices in 1980. Nick was born in Preston's Brookfield Park in 1958 and grew up on Greenlands Estate and later moved to Walmer Bridge. He is best known for Aardman Animations, and particularly his Wallace and Gromit creations.

4. Nick Park

This picture of Nick was taken in the LEP offices in 1980. Nick was born in Preston's Brookfield Park in 1958 and grew up on Greenlands Estate and later moved to Walmer Bridge. He is best known for Aardman Animations, and particularly his Wallace and Gromit creations. Photo: LEP

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
PrestonMark LawrensonJordan NorthFreddie Flintoff