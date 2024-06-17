Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A school has been forced to close today due to an outbreak of norovirus.

St Joseph's Roman Catholic School in Bacup has closed the whole building due to excessive staff absence due to the contagious bug.

Lancashire County Council’s website said: “Excessive staff absence.

Unavoidable school closure due to excessive staff absence due to the norovirus.

We have notified parents and contacted public health.

What is norovirus?

Norovirus, also known as Norwalk virus and sometimes referred to as the winter vomiting disease, is the most common cause of gastroenteritis.

Infection is characterized by non-bloody diarrhea, vomiting, and stomach pain. Fever or headaches may also occur.

How long are you contagious with norovirus?

People infected with norovirus are contagious from the moment they begin feeling ill to at least three days after recovery.