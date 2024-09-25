Preston's Nick Park to be honoured for his work at an international awards ceremony

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Preston born filmmaker and animator Nick Park is to be honoured for his work at an international awards ceremony.

65-year-old Nick, who is best known for creating the beloved series’ Wallace & Gromit, Chicken Run and Shaun the Sheep, has this week been announced as one of The World Animation Summit’s Hall of Fame Awards winners 2024.

The Preston born, Penwortham raised, star has been honoured for his work as the Creator and Director of Wallace & Gromit.

The iconic chracters were created by Nick back in 1991 and have gone on to star in various short films, TV shows and one feature film, with a second feature film ‘Wallace And Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl’ set to be released on Christmas Day.

PA

The awards celebrate the artists and executives behind animation’s most iconic titles and enduring classics, as well as hosting a number esteemed industry speakers and must-see panels.

The event, presented by Animation Magazine, will be held November 3-6 at the boutique North Hollywood hotel, The Garland.

The 2024 awards honorees will be celebrated at an opening night gala on Sunday, November 3 which will be hosted by Emmy-winning actor, Eric Bauza, the voice of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and many other animated stars.

Who else has been honorued?

The 2024 Hall of Fame Award Winners

Pete Docter: Chief Creative Officer (Pixar)

Lisa Henson: CEO (The Jim Henson Company)

Nick Park: Creator-Director (Wallace & Gromit)

Claudia Katz: Executive Producer (Futurama)

Bento Box Entertainment: Studio of the Year (Joel Kuwahara)

Kay Wilson Stallings: EVP, Chief Creative Development & Production Officer (Sesame Workshop)

Raymond Zibach: Production Designer (The Wild Robot)

Kevin Michael Richardson: Voice Actor (Invincible, The Simpsons, The Super Mario Bros. Movie and others)