“Finally it’s chuffing a fanjita!": Charlotte Dawson reveals gender of baby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pregnant Blackpool star Charlotte Dawson has today revealed the gender of her baby in the latest addition of her new podcast.

31-year Charlotte, who is already mum to two sons - three-year-old Noah and one-year-old Jude - is currently expecting her and fiance Matt Sarsfield’s third child.

The reality star announced her pregnancy back in August, a month after launching a new podcast called Charlotte’s Naughty Corner in which she shares her “biggest parenting fails”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the podcast’s latest episode, released today, Charlotte explains that the podcast is the perfect place for her to reveal her baby’s gender - with the help of a mystery coloured cake and her friend Janine Marsh.

Introducing the episode, Charlotte said: “Obviously I share my whole life with you all because I’m an open book and I open my legs as well! So I wanted to do a very very special gender reveal right here on the Naughty Corner because basically I did find out the blood test results whilst I was actually in this very studio so I felt it was the most perfect place to do it.

“So we’ve got a cake ready, a very fabulous cake, I mean would you expect anything less? And we’re going to find out if it’s a boy or a girl.”

Blackpool born reality star Charlotte Dawson has revealed the gender of her third child in an epsiode of 'Charlotte's Naughty Corner'. | Various

Before getting down to the gender reveal, Charlotte and Janine - who both have two sons - had a discussion about the difference between boys and girls in which Charlotte revealed she would be nervous about raising a girl now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: .“We’re used to willies so I don’t know what I’d do with a fangita. I know I’ve got one myself but I don’t know what to with one.

“I’ve got two left hands with hair. I’m a makeup artist, I used to be a MUAr so I’d be alright doing her makeup, putting her slap on but I definitely can’t do hair, I’m going to have to go to lessons if it is a girl.”

The former Ex-on-the-Beach star, whose father was the late comedian Les Dawson, added that despite these qualms, she would love it if her third child was a girl.

Charlotte said: “[Girls are] a lot more independent than boys and they’re a bit more sassier, a bit more diva-y but I need a bit of that in my life now. I’m so used to my boys being so loving but I do really want that girl to play Barbies with and play dress up. My mum’s got some lovely little outfits that she’s saved from when I was a baby and I just think it will be really special to do that if it was a girl. I just think I need a little mini me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the topic of wanting a certain gender, Charlotte then opened up about “gender disappointment”, explaining “nobody speaks about it because obviously as long as the baby is happy and healthy, we should be happy, but it is a real thing... and I feel like it should be spoke about a lot more.”

Recalling what it was like when she was told she was expecting a boy during her second pregnancy, Charlotte- who had thought she was having a girl- said: “I broke down in tears, I was so upset because all I’ve ever wanted is a boy and a girl... One of each and that’s it, sorted, boxed off so I was heartbroken not gonna lie.

“Obviously a baby is a blessing, and I’m not taking that away from it but it is a real disappointment because you build yourself up on what you want and then you don’t get it. But when Jude was born, that all went away. I am completely in love with both of them… I can’t imagine my life without Jude now, I think it’s just that initial disappointment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So what gender is the baby?

Cutting into the cake with a prosecco glass, Charlotte screamed as she exclaimed: “Finally it’s chuffing a fanjita! It’s a pink fanjita. I’m having a girl!

“I’m so happy. It’s finally out to all of you all. It’s been the hardest secret ever because I am so bad at keeping secrets. I just can’t believe it, I never thought I’d have a girl ever and I finally got my little princess. We weren’t even trying but I am so happy I got my girl. I’m going to have a little bestfriend for life.”

What do the boys think?

Charlotte said: “Noah is just so excited to have a little sister because he knows he’s double big brother so he keeps just saying ‘there’s a little girl in mummy’s’ tummy. He loves the name Gigi”

Charlotte with her two sons Noah and Jude. Credit: @charlottedawsy on Instagram | @charlottedawsy on Instagram

Does that mean the baby is going to be called Gigi?

The expectant mum of three said: “We’ve got a few names, Penelope, Gigi…Isabella.. But he doesn't like any other name.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t know if Gigi sounds like a horse too much or a grandma but I like it - like imagine Gigi Hadid supermodel vibes. I mean my child will be a little ginger prinny but I feel like because it’s four letters, as the boys are four letters, Gigi kinda matches them.”

Charlotte later revealed that Penelope had always been her first choice for a girl’s name but “weirdly I just saw a restaurant called Gigis.”

When Janine asked if she had looked at the restaurant’s tripadvisor to check if it was a worthy namesake, she replied: “I didn’t think of that! I need to.”

Well Charlotte, if it was the Gigi’s Carvery in Blackpool you walked past, you can take a look at it’s TripAdvisor here and we think you’ll be quite pleased!