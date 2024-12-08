Preston's Fire Garden event to go ahead today following Storm Darragh
Preston’s Fire Garden, in which dazzling fire sculptures transform Avenham and Miller Parks, was due to return on Saturday.
However, Preston City Council confirmed the festivities had been cancelled due to Storm Darragh.
A spokesman for the council said in a statement: “We’ve taken this difficult decision in line with the approach taken by other major outdoor events and attractions.
“The safety of our visitors, performers, and production team remains our top priority.
“We apologise for the inconvenience caused by this cancellation and thank you for your understanding.”
Now weather conditions have settled down, the council has confirmed the event will go ahead as planned on Sunday evening.
It will start slightly earlier at 4pm to accommodate guests originally scheduled for Saturday.
“If you wish to attend, simply bring your original ticket and we’ll ensure you’re welcomed from the earlier time slot,” a spokesman for Preston City Council said.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, email [email protected]