Preston's Fire Garden event cancelled due to Storm Darragh

A popular free festive event in Preston today has been cancelled due to Storm Darragh.

Preston’s Fire Garden, in which dazzling fire sculptures transform Avenham and Miller Parks, was due to return this weekend.

The event was supposed to be on today and tomorrow but Preston City Council have just confirmed that tonight’s festivities have been cancelled due to Storm Darragh. A scene from last year’s Festive Fire Garden

In a statement released this morning, a spokesperson for Preston City Council said: “We regret to announce that the Fire Garden event scheduled for Saturday, 7 December at Avenham and Miller Parks has been cancelled due to adverse weather conditions, with a yellow weather warning in effect. We’ve taken this difficult decision in the line with the approach taken by other major outdoor events and attractions.

“At this time, the Fire Garden event on Sunday, 8 December is planned to go ahead as scheduled. We are monitoring the weather closely and will provide a definitive update by 12 noon on Sunday regarding its status.

“The safety of our visitors, performers, and production team remains our top priority. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by this cancellation and thank you for your understanding. For further updates, please follow the Visit Preston social media channels or contact [email protected].”

Lancashire and the rest of the country are currently battling with Storm Darragh.

An amber weather warning for “potentially damaging” winds is currently in place until 9pm on tonight.

There is also a yelow weather warning for wind between 6am and 6pm on Sunday.