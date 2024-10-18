Preston’s Christmas Lights Switch On line-up and date revealed for 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The return of the highly antcipated Preston’s Christmas Lights Switch On for 2024 has been confirmed, below is everything we know so far.

A scene from a previous Preston Christmas Lights Switch On

Preston’s Christmas Lights Switch On is a firm fixture in the diary, officially welcoming in the festive season, and this year it takes place on November 23 from 5.30pm.

The event – staged by the city’s Business Improvement District (BID) and Smooth Radio North West in partnership with Preston City Council, The Street Monkeys, and Booths - will o nce again, thousands of people, of all ages, are expected to gather at the city’s Flag Market to enjoy a free evening of live performances before the city centre gets illuminated.

What is the line-up for Preston’s Christmas Lights Switch On 2024?

This year’s line-up includes legendary band, The Drifters, Clubland Reborn, America’s Got Talent’s Ryland Petty, Do It Like Dua, Heatwave’s - Roy Carter, Preston’s Kimberley Fox, Halfmark, and Corrie favourite Mikey North (AKA Gary Windass).

As well as appearance froms the ever-popular, if not slightly mischievous Grinch, The Spud Bros, and of course, Santa, a whole host of musical acts also feature in the line-up, find out more about them below:

The Drifters

A promotional poster for The Drifters. | submit

The Drifters are a legendary band that has been inducted into the 'Rock & Roll Hall of Fame', performed for US Presidents of the United States of America, and are ranked by 'Rolling Stone Magazine' as one of top 100 'Greatest of All Time' bands. Appearing at the event as part of their huge UK tour, don’t miss their performance of classics including ‘Saturday Night at the Movies', ‘You’re ‘More Than a Number,’ and ‘Kissin’ In The Back Row’.

Do It Like Dua

Do It Like Dua | submit

Do It Like Dua is the UK’s most authentic recreation of one of the world’s biggest female pop sensations – Dua Lipa, performed by Courtnay Reddy. Her performance is packed with Dua’s biggest hits such as ‘Levitating’, ‘Dance The Night’, and ‘Don’t Start Now’ in a show that expertly replicates iconic performances by the pop superstar in every possible way.

Ryland Petty

Ryland Petty | submit

Ryland Petty is the youngest professional magician in the world. At the age of 10 he auditioned for Britain’s Got Talent and received a standing ovation from all four judges and the audience. Simon Cowell said that Ryland was “one of the best magic acts ever to appear on BGT”. Ryland also performed at the America's Got Talent semi-final, with his mind-blowing stage performance once again bringing the entire audience to their feet.

Clubland Reborn

Promo photo for Clubland Reborn | submit

Bringing some energy to the event, is the UK's only Clubland live band, Clubland Reborn, who are blowing away nationwide audiences with their exciting and unforgettable live shows. Delivering nostalgia, they’ll take you back to a time when dance music provided incredible energy, and the feel-good factor – they’re guaranteed to make you smile and move!

Halfmark

A collage showing Halfmark | submit

At just 17-18 years old, Halfmark are already making positive waves in the industry. Currently working with Conor Butler, a creative force behind huge musicians, they have just mastered their latest record, 'Somewhere Or Other', produced by Sony Music. Roy Carter

Heatwave's Roy Carter | submit

Roy Carter has had an impressive career in the music world, including stints with ‘The Foundations’ and ‘Stylistics’. He is best known as a guitarist and vocalist with Grammy nominated and multi-million selling group, ‘Heatwave’, responsible for hits including the classic ‘Boogie Nights’, ‘Always & Forever’ and ‘The Groove Line’.

Mikey North

Mikey North | submit

Corrie fan-favourite Mikey North has been a regular on the cobbles since 2008, being central to some of the soap’s biggest storylines.

All performances will be signed by a BSL Interpreter, kindly provided by Disability Equality North West.

What has been said about this year’s event?

Mark Whittle for Preston BID said: “The Switch On is a highlight for many people – once again, we can’t wait to bring in the Christmas period with them on November 23rd.

“This year’s event will once again deliver an eclectic mix of performers and special guests for all the family, creating an opportunity to get together, celebrate, and support city centre businesses at this important time of year.”

Jamie Griffiths, Content Director for Smooth Radio North West said: "Once again we're proud to be kickstarting the festive season with this annual celebration, packed with talent and great entertainment in the heart of Preston."

Helen Clarke, Marketing Manager for Booths said: “We are proud to support this wonderfully festive event for the community, within the heartland of Booths Country. It’s set to be a fantastic evening for all the family, and we are very much looking forward to being a part of it.”

Where can I park?

There’s free parking at Lancashire County Council’s Arthur Street car park, and all UCLan city centre car parks from 12noon on Switch On day, 23rd November. With Preston City Council’s Trinity Street Car Park and Penny Street Car Park being free from 1.00pm.

Updates on the Switch On event can be found at: https://fb.me/e/7BeLpYifO

For details of the city’s complimentary parking offer, visit: https://bit.ly/ChristmasParkingPreston24