A PAIR of talented brothers who play basketball at Myerscough College were among the next generation of UK talent showcased at this year’s Hoopsfix All-Star Classic.

Each year the most promising young players in the UK are invited to take part in the Classic, with a women’s under-19 game and men’s under-19 game taking place alongside a three-point contest and dunk competition.

This year’s event was held at a packed Crystal Palace National Sports Centre in South London, with 1,500 fans treated to some hugely impressive performances from future stars of the game.

And among those taking in the under-19 men’s game were brothers Stephen and Peter Asante, who have both come through the basketball academy at Myerscough College in Preston.

Stephen Asante, who has come through the basketball academy at Myerscough College in Preston

It has been an impressive year for the siblings, with Stephen previously named Defensive Player of the Year in the EABL Northern Conference, and Peter winning D2 Young Player of the Year.

The talented pair will now hope to follow in the footsteps of the many previous Hoopsfix All-Star Classic players who have gone on to enjoy successful basketball careers – including Jeremy Sochan, who is now starring in the NBA for the San Antonio Stars, and London Lions’ Holly Winterburn, who is one of the most exciting players in the WBBL.

Peter Asante, who has come through the basketball academy at Myerscough College in Preston

The Hoopsfix All-Star Classic was also raising money for the Hoopsfix Foundation, a charity which helps grow the game across the UK – encouraging young people to play basketball and refurbishing and improving community courts in towns and cities.

Sam Neter, who organises the Classic, said: “Once again we saw some amazing basketball from some incredibly talented young players, played in front of a packed stadium.

“The Hoopsfix All-Star Classic has become a real celebration of basketball in the UK and seeing the skills and passion of this next generation of stars I know the game is in safe hands.”