Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Work on a significant project to improve the public realm and lighting near the new £45+ million Animate leisure scheme has started.

The Illuminate and Integrate works aim to encourage pedestrian and cycle movement at a section of Lancaster Road adjacent to the Market Hall and Old Vicarage Road.

Delivery of the scheme involves works to the Ormskirk junction from now for four weeks, including two weeks of night works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile works on Old Vicarage start now for a period of 12 weeks.

An illustration of what the Illuminate and Integrate works will look like. | submit

What will the works involve?

Works include a pedestrian and cycle-friendly space with high-quality paving, trees, and other features such as public seating and an expanded circulation space around the market to create opportunities such as alfresco dining.

This new space will also offer improved linkages to the St John Shopping Centre.

The project, part of the £200 million Harris Quarter Towns Fund Investment Programme, will also incorporate additional lighting improvements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More 11 schools & nurseries across Lancashire that received new Ofsted ratings in August

What has been said about the work?

Preston City Councillor Valerie Wise, Cabinet Member for Community Wealth Building, said: “We're thrilled to see this pivotal project in the Harris Quarter moving forward, complimenting other initiatives in the area, such as The Harris and Animate. “The Illuminate and Integrate project will revitalise this part of the city centre, bringing fresh energy while also enhancing street safety."

John Chesworth, Chair of Preston Towns Fund Strategic Board, added: "While the Harris Quarter is well connected to the rest of the city centre via an existing network of streets, many of these routes are dated, having been designed around vehicular movement, limiting the potential for cycle and pedestrian use.

“Illuminate and Integrate will complement the excellent architecture within the Harris Quarter while improving the quality of the public spaces. A key aspect of the scheme is to encourage footfall and dwell time in the day and evening, which is allied to our vision for the Harris Quarter to be the go-to cultural destination in Preston."