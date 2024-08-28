11 schools & nurseries across Lancashire that received new Ofsted ratings in August

3 . Little Angels Nursery

Report published Aug 19 following an inspection on July 17. Classed as 'Requires improvement'. Highlights: staff place a strong focus on helping children to settle and build strong attachments; language-rich environment. Improvements needed: implement an effective curriculum; take all reasonable steps to minimise potential hazards to children; help staff to understand the importance of giving children time to respond to their questions.. Previous inspection: N/A. | Google Maps