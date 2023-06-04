“WHAT a sad and unkind world we live in!” - that was the sentiment of many Lancashire Post readers commenting on the fall out around Philip Schofield and This Morning.

It comes as Phillip Schofield resigned from the ITV show last week before being dropped by his talent agency YMU after admitting to having an affair with a younger colleague.

Schofield described the affair as “unwise, but not illegal”, after it was revealed it took place when he was still married to his wife Stephanie Lowe, before coming out as gay in 2020.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield guest starred in Coronation Street in 2018 (Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

He had previously denied allegations about a relationship with the colleague in 2020, reportedly also denying the affair to his colleagues and fellow co-host Holly Willoughby.

Schofield has been plagued with dozens of national tabloid news stories since his affair was uncovered.

Fellow celebrities including Kerry Katona, Jodie Marsh and Kim Woodburn have spoken out against Schofield claiming he was unkind to them when they appeared on the show.

Martin Frizell, editor at This Morning claimed “scores were being settled” when questioned about claims of a toxic culture backstage of the show.

Phillip Schofield has admitted he’s scared to leave his home after admitting to affair

Lancashire Post readers have had their say on the fall out.

Janet leaver said: “Sad that people seem delighted.

“Surely nobody deserves to be hounded and humiliated like this when he hadn’t done anything except keep his personal life personal. “What a sad and unkind world we live in.”

Nicola Stephens said: “It’s disgusting and while I don’t like the man the media circus needs to stop, as the reality is, there is far more important things going on in the world!!”

Jean Rawcliffe said: “Well said Nicola. I don’t like him like yourself but the way he’s been treated is awful.”

Tracey Valentine-Smith said: “I think they should leave him alone. There are far worse things going on in this world then Philip Schofield!!”

Chris Monks Senior said: “Harsh, he hasn’t even broken any laws and he’s being treated like a criminal. His only crime is a lack of judgement. Caroline Flack all over again. She did break the law but not anything to do with the public interest, we just love to ruin people in this country if they are successful.”

But other readers questioned the age gap between the couple.

Neil Farnworth said: “But he lied about his relationship?”

Ellie Shikari said: “So you think it’s normal behavior to start a sexual relationship with someone you first met as a school child? While 30 years his senior?”

Chris Monks Senior said: “That’s not an offence last time checked the law, plus why is his personal life anything to do with the public? The issue is between him and his employer and he has already fallen on his sword, so why do now need to demonise him?”

James Grilli said: “Let the police investigate. If the allegations are true they would hopefully find out. If they find nothing wrong then move on.”

Leeming BowDen J Lisa said: “Investigate what exactly? The media criticism ? Look at Hugh Hefner …!!!! Wouldn’t be a big deal if he wasn’t gay!!”

Anne MacDonald said: “Whilst he was wrong using work pressies he has done nothing else to warrant the way he’s been treated! He should be reinstated & receive an apology. If this had been heterosexual this would not have occurred.”

Karen Clarkson said: “Move on, they were both of legal age and consenting. The press are extremely dangerous.”

Jeanette Roberts said: “The media won’t be happy until he has done something stupid, you know what l mean. He is not the only person to have had an affair in the work place, it goes on everyday. He is one of our best presenters, there are far more important stuff going on in the world.”

Julie Bowers said: “Bullied by the press, for nothing really, hope he survives this for his daughters’ sake.”

Frances Tamburrini Walker said: “Sick to back teeth of it. Too much media coverage.”

