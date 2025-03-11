Preston woman charged after £360 worth of designer clothing stolen from Go Outdoors and JD Sports

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 11th Mar 2025, 12:52 BST
A woman from Preston has been charged following the theft of £360 worth of designer clothing at Deepdale Shopping Park.

The incidents occurred at Go Outdoors and JD Sports on February 10 and 28.

Michaela Bailey, 48, of Downing Street, Preston, was arrested yesterday on suspicion of theft following an investigation.

A woman has been charged following the theft of £360 worth of designer clothing at Deepdale Shopping Park
A woman has been charged following the theft of £360 worth of designer clothing at Deepdale Shopping Park | Google

Bailey was subsequently charged with two counts of theft from a shop and remanded in custody to appear at Preston Magistrates' Court today.

The case forms part of Operation Vulture, a county-wide initiative led by Lancashire Constabulary to tackle shoplifting.

Backed by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw, the operation involves dedicated officers patrolling hotspots, increasing visibility in targeted areas and building strong partnerships with retailers to share intelligence, better understand retail crime and identify offenders.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

