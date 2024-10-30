A highly-rated vets practice has announced its closure- and put its surgery up for sale.

Newhall Veterinary Centre in New Hall Lane, Preston, permanently closed on October 1, and this week, the terraced property has gone on the market for £150,000.

On the vet’s website, owner and vet Dr Morna Lincoln issued an emotional final message to staff and clients, and revealed she saved it from closure five years previously.

She said: “It has been a privilege and a blessing serving our clients and this community and caring for your wonderful pets, we will miss you tremendously.

“Many of you don’t know that the practice was actually due to be closed down by its previous owners, Vet Partners, in September 2019 and as I felt that would be a terrible loss to the community, clients and staff, I chose to take it over. Over the last five years you have seen the practice grow and transform including moving to a new premises, none of which would have been possible without my amazing team. We are all disappointed that, despite our best efforts, we are now closing down. Staff and clients alike have laughed and cried our way through the past few months.”

She added: “I thank you all for entrusting your beloved pets into our care, it has been an honor. We all really appreciate your kind words, cards and personal farewells, they mean a lot. I thank my amazing staff, from beginning to end they have been committed to serving you to the best of their ability and I don’t have enough words to express my gratitude for the blessing they have been to me both professionally and personally.

“I thank local practices who have been supportive during our closing down process and we know that you will take care of those clients who are now under your care.”

The building

The building, complete with reception area, kitchen, consultation rooms and toilket facilities is now on the market with Guildhall Sales and Lettings. The agent states that it “offers a wonderful opportunity for those looking to start or expand their business in a prime location.”

They add: “Originally a three-bedroom terraced property, this versatile building holds great potential for a range of business ventures. Whether you are considering establishing a new clinic, consultancy service, or any other business endeavour, this property offers a solid foundation for your aspirations.”