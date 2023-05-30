PRESTON is set to honour the Windrush Generation with a special event on the 75th anniversary of their arrival to the UK.

The Windrush 75 Festival will be held on Sunday, June 18 and will feature a jammed packed schedule of live entertainment throughout the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This free, family fun event promises to be bigger and better than ever and for the first time it will be held in the city centre in Preston’s most prominent open space – Avenham Park.

Organised by Windrush Initiatives CIC, a community interest company, the festival will bring all the colour, good vibes, music, singing, dancing, food and fun from the Caribbean, celebrating the city’s African-Caribbean and mixed-race communities.

A performer at The Windrush Festival 2022 taken by Paul Yates

Adrian Murrell, Director of Windrush Initiatives CIC, said: “Preston’s African-Caribbean community is diverse and one of the most integrated communities in the UK, with our families growing up with many mixed-race community members alongside their White and Asian family members. We are proud of our heritage and are over the moon that we can celebrate our tenth birthday, giving thanks to our elders, in such a beautiful setting as Avenham Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This year’s event couldn’t have been possible without the support of Preston City Council, Preston BID, and all our volunteers, supporters and sponsors in the city, so a big thank you to everyone who has pulled together to make this year’s event extra special.

“It’s an event that prides itself on being all inclusive, family friendly and most importantly, lots of fun, so come and join us, soak up the good vibes and enjoy the music!”

Preston’s Windrush festival was one of the first official festivals held in the UK in recognition of the Windrush community’s brave and adventurous elders, honouring their contribution building back post-war Britain. This year marks 75 years since the ship, the HMT Empire Windrush, docked on the River Thames, bringing one of the first large groups of post-war West Indian immigrants to the UK.

The crowds at The Windrush Festival 2022 taken by Paul Yates

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also for the first time this year, the event will celebrate Windrush Community Heroes, recognising individuals in the community that go above and beyond, making a difference in the community throughout the year.

The event runs from 12:00pm until 7:45pm with a jammed-packed schedule of live entertainment throughout the day:

· Isa Cole and Adrian Murrell - Opening ceremony

· Windrush Dance Troupe

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Former Artist Take Applause

· Martyn Rawlinson

· Geno and Hayley Eccles

· Zamaica – Preston’s number one live reggae band

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Des Grant

· Slen Dagga and Quickdraw

· LJ

· Jason Marx

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Remembrance Dancers

· Stephen Bayliss

· Ryan Peake

· DJ Toro

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Rick Star

· Luv Injection feat. Government Sound

· Government Sound will also be playing throughout the day

The event will also include food stalls serving delicious food from the Caribbean, children’s activities, a licensed bar and MacMillian Cancer Care advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roads around the Broadgate area are still closed due to ongoing roadworks and on street parking is restricted to residents only. Visitors are encouraged to walk, cycle or catch public transport to the event, or park in one of the nearby city centre car parks – Avenham car park, Fishergate Shopping Centre, St George’s Shopping Centre or East Cliff car park, all just a short walk away from Avenham Park.