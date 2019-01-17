Preston RSPCA animal shelter to reopen

A Preston animal centre which has been closed for more than a year following an investigation into standards is set to reopen.



RSPCA bosses shut their shelter in Ribbleton in December 2017 after concerns were voiced “that the operation of the centre” was not meeting the RSPCA’s “high standards.”

Specific details of what aspect of the centre’s operations were being scrutinised were not revealed.

But now the Evening Post can reveal a new centre manager has been appointed and things are being put in place to reopen.

A date has not yet been confirmed but the charity is expected to make an official announcement shortly.

Since the closure, residents were advised to take animals to other RSPCA centres in the region and those already looked after at the Preston unit were transferred.

Services at RSPCA Preston & District Branch clinic, run in conjunction with Myerscough Vets, on Lancaster Road, has been unaffected.



