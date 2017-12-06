Shock as Preston RSPCA pet shelter is shut down

A national charity has closed a Preston animal centre until further notice as it investigates concerns about falling standards.

The RSPCA shelter in Ribbleton was closed yesterday, with animals transferred to counterpart facilities in Blackpool and Southport.

The decision to temporarily shut the Longridge Road site comes after concerns were voiced “that the operation of the centre” was not meeting the RSPCA’s “high standards”.

A spokesman for the animal welfare charity would not be drawn on whether the issues were raised by members of the public or by staff and volunteers.

Specific details of what aspect of the centre’s operations are being scrutinised have also not been revealed.

The Lancashire Post understands centre management were interviewed regarding the concerns yesterday.

The closure is “short-term”, the charity emphasised.

A statement said: “The Preston and District animal centre is not taking in any animals at the moment and will be temporarily closed to the public from Wednesday to address concerns that the operation of the centre was not meeting the normal high standards we would expect. All of the animals - including dogs, cats and rabbits - are being transferred to other RSPCA facilities.”