New research has revealed the baldest cities in the UK with Preston placing on the list.

Experts at the barber shop Ruffians analysed the average number of monthly Google searches for terms related to male balding, such as ‘how to cover a receding hairline’ and ‘how to prevent male hair loss,’ to determine the UK cities and towns where men are balding the most.

At the top of the list is Wakefield, West Yorkshire with 314 monthly Google searches per 100,000 citizens for terms related to male balding, compared to the UK average of 194.69.

In second place was Preston, Lancashire with 305 monthly Google searches per 100,000 people.

The top 10 list was as follows:

Wakefield 314.

Preston 305.

Rochdale 301.

Hove 286.

Mansfield 284.

Chelmsford 275.

Swansea 274.

Birmingham 265.

Bournemouth 263.

Lincoln 261.

According to Healthline, smoking can lead to hair loss.

The Office for National Statistics released data shows around 15.3 per cent of people in Preston are smokers, the second highest in the ranking and 2.4 per cent higher than the 12.9 per cent across the UK.

This higher rate of smoking could be a contributing factor in the town’s higher rate of balding.

Store manager at Ruffians Robyn Mulgrew said: “There are many reasons why men in some areas may experience a higher rate of balding than others, from genetics and stress to diet and smoking.

“Proper blood circulation to the scalp ensures hair follicles receive the oxygen and nutrients they need to stay healthy.

“A good way of promoting this is through regular scalp massage; even just a few minutes per day can make a difference.

“Smoking, however, reduces blood flow to the scalp, and can consequently contribute to hair loss.

"It is also important to maintain a balanced diet rich in essential vitamins and minerals like biotin, zinc, and iron, which support overall hair health.

“Lastly, using gentle hair care products and avoiding harsh treatments can prevent further damage and maintain hair thickness.”