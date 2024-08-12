Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool Zoo has released adorable footage of two pregnant elephants splashing about at an aqua-natal class.

Staying fit and healthy in pregnancy is super important….especially when you are growing a 250lb fetus!

Blackpool Zoo has released adorable pictures of pregnant elephants Noorjahan and Esha at an aqua-natal class. | Blackpool Zoo

That’s why keepers at Blackpool Zoo have incorporated ‘aqua-natal' into the daily routine of two pregant Asian elephants.

Noorjahan and Esha, who are due to give birth later in the year, have been making full use of their 225m² pool to stay active by swimming.

Noorjahan and Esha, who are due to give birth later in the year, have been making full use of their 225m² pool to stay active by swimming. | Blackpool Zoo

Comparable in size to a tennis court, the pool gently slopes down to a depth of 3m and holds a whopping 19,163 litres, which allows the elephants to swim fully submerged.

Similar to the popular pregnancy aqua natal exercise, swimming provides the elephants numerous health benefits including reduced impact on joints and muscles, improved circulation, enhanced cardiovascular fitness and increased flexibility.

Adam Kenyon, Section Head at Blackpool Zoo, said: “It may be surprising to some, but elephants are fantastic swimmers and Noorjahan and Esha are really embracing these ‘aqua-natal’ sessions as part of their prenatal care routine, making great use of the pool.

“Swimming not only keeps them physically active but also supports their overall health and well-being during this critical time.

“Our specially designed pool allows these magnificent animals to engage in natural swimming behaviors.”

He added: “The pool will be drained at the end of summer to keep the new arrivals safe.

“Once they are out and about the pool will be gradually refilled so the herd can introduce them to the wonders of swimming.”

Asian elephants have been listed as endangered on the IUCN Red List since 1986 and the population is estimated to have declined by at least 50 per cent over the last three generations, which means that EEPs serve as a crucial lifeline for ensuring the survival of the species.

Project Elephant underpins Blackpool Zoo’s ongoing commitment to the endangered Asian elephant.

It focuses on a multi-faceted approach to the continuous long-term management, breeding and welfare needs of the zoo’s elephants, with special focus on their physiological and psychological well-being.