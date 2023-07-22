PRIMARK in Preston has been forced to closes.

Bosses at the store in the Fishergate Shopping Centre have locked the doors because of 'an ongoing facailities issue'.

Customers in the city were shocked by the closure with only a poster in the window explaining the issue.

It is not known when the store is likely to reopen.

A Primark spokesman said: "This store is currently closed due to an ongoing facilities issue.