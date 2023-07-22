News you can trust since 1886
Preston Primark forced to closed because of an 'on going facilities issue'

Bosses at the store in the Fishergate Shopping Centre have locked the doors because of 'an ongoing facailities issue'.

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 16:37 BST

PRIMARK in Preston has been forced to closes.

Bosses at the store in the Fishergate Shopping Centre have locked the doors because of 'an ongoing facailities issue'.

Customers in the city were shocked by the closure with only a poster in the window explaining the issue.

Preston Primark has been forced to close
Preston Primark has been forced to close

It is not known when the store is likely to reopen.

A Primark spokesman said: "This store is currently closed due to an ongoing facilities issue.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

