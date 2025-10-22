Preston outdoor market temporarily moved to two different locations - here's what you need to know
Preston's outdoor market will be held beneath the Box Market canopy and the front canopy, by the Wallace and Gromit bench until works are complete.
A spokesperson for Preston City Council said: “Please be aware that the Outdoor Market at Preston Market has now moved to two temporary locations whilst work is carried out at Amounderness House, Earl Street.
“Thank you for continuing to support your local traders.”
It is unknown how long he works are expected to take.