The outdoor market at Preston Market has now moved to two temporary locations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is to allow work to be carried out at Amounderness House, Earl Street.

The outdoor market at Preston Market has now moved to two temporary locations. | Preston City Council

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More 19 new planning applications submitted in Preston including demolitions & conversions

Preston's outdoor market will be held beneath the Box Market canopy and the front canopy, by the Wallace and Gromit bench until works are complete.

A spokesperson for Preston City Council said: “Please be aware that the Outdoor Market at Preston Market has now moved to two temporary locations whilst work is carried out at Amounderness House, Earl Street.

“Thank you for continuing to support your local traders.”

It is unknown how long he works are expected to take.