19 new planning applications submitted in Preston including demolitions & conversions
In total, 19 planning applications were submitted across Preston between Monday, October 13 and Sunday, October 19.
Application Number: 06/2025/0941
Description: Stage 2 Technical Consent for 1no. self-build dwelling and detached garage with associated external works following the grant of Stage 1 permission in principle 06/2024/1251
Registration Date: 13/10/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/1046
Description: 1no. internally illuminated totem sign, 3no. internally illuminated fascia signs, and 1no. non-illuminated fascia sign
Registration Date: 13/10/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/1085
Description: Amendment to planning permission 06/2024/0772 comprising of amending the documents listed in condition no.2 to incorporate an updated house type planning booklet (non-material amendment not subject to consultation)
Registration Date: 13/10/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/1072
Description: Change of use from 2no. bedroom residential dwelling (Class C3) to 3no. bedroom House of Multiple Occupation (Class C4) (retrospective)
Registration Date: 13/10/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/1071
Description: Change of use of first and second floor from office and storage space (Class E) to 2no one bedroom apartments (Class C3) including reinstatement of window to rear / north elevation, juliet balconies to first floor front elevation with associated guard railings and second floor rear extension over existing first floor outrigger
Registration Date: 13/10/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/1093
Description: Prune 2no. Poplar trees (T1 & T2), and fell and remove 1no. Cherry tree (T4)
Registration Date: 14/10/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/1091
Description: Single-storey side extension, garage conversion with replacement roof from flat to pitched with 3 no. rooflights and rebuild of garage walls following demolition of existing attached greenhouse (pursuant to 06/2024/0957 to seek variation of condition no.1 - approved plans)
Registration Date: 14/10/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/1097
Description: Fell and remove 2no. Ash trees due to Ash dieback and 1no. dead Sycamore tree
Registration Date: 15/10/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/1094
Description: Crown reduce and prune overhanging branches of 1no. Turkey Oak tree
Registration Date: 15/10/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/1090
Description: Prior notification submission for change of use from housing office (Class E) to 1no. dwelling (Class C3)
Registration Date: 15/10/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/1087
Description: Section fell to ground level 1no. Cedar tree and 1no. Giant Dogwood tree (T1 & T2)
Registration Date: 15/10/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/1066
Description: 1no. internally illuminated LED digital sign
Registration Date: 15/10/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/1084
Description: Extension of existing car park area
Registration Date: 15/10/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/0609
Description: Listed building consent for the replacement of the existing timber window frames with uPVC window frames
Registration Date: 15/10/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/0608
Description: Replacement of the existing timber window frames with uPVC window frames
Registration Date: 15/10/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/1074
Description: Single storey rear extension
Registration Date: 16/10/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/1076
Description: 6no. 2-bedroom houses following the demolition of the existing District Housing Office, including off-street car parking, private amenity space to the rear, bin store areas, new drop kerb, and associated landscaping
Registration Date: 17/10/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/1100
Description: Disharge of conditions no.8 (Surface Water Management Plan), no.9 (SuDS), no.12 (Levels), no.13 (Highways SuDS) and no.14 (LHCMP) attached to planning permission 06/2024/0773
Registration Date: 17/10/2025
Description: Demolition of existing detached garage and erection of single storey wrap-around extension
Registration Date: 17/10/2025