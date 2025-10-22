19 new planning applications submitted in Preston including demolitions & conversions

Take a look below at some of the recent planning applications submitted to Preston City Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In total, 19 planning applications were submitted across Preston between Monday, October 13 and Sunday, October 19.

Location: Bowland View House, Cow Hill, Preston, PR2 5SH

Description: Stage 2 Technical Consent for 1no. self-build dwelling and detached garage with associated external works following the grant of Stage 1 permission in principle 06/2024/1251

Registration Date: 13/10/2025

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

KIA has submitted a new planning applicatiton for this site | Google Maps

Location: Perrys Motor Village, Guiding Road, Preston, PR2 5PD

Description: 1no. internally illuminated totem sign, 3no. internally illuminated fascia signs, and 1no. non-illuminated fascia sign

Registration Date: 13/10/2025

Location: Former Ingol Golf and Squash Club, Tanterton Hall Road, Preston, PR2 7BY

Description: Amendment to planning permission 06/2024/0772 comprising of amending the documents listed in condition no.2 to incorporate an updated house type planning booklet (non-material amendment not subject to consultation)

Registration Date: 13/10/2025

Location: 114 Eldon Street, Preston, PR1 7PL

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Description: Change of use from 2no. bedroom residential dwelling (Class C3) to 3no. bedroom House of Multiple Occupation (Class C4) (retrospective)

Registration Date: 13/10/2025

The former Age Concern Occasions store in Preston is set to be converted into flats | Google Maps

Location: 30, Cannon Street, Preston, PR1 3NS

Description: Change of use of first and second floor from office and storage space (Class E) to 2no one bedroom apartments (Class C3) including reinstatement of window to rear / north elevation, juliet balconies to first floor front elevation with associated guard railings and second floor rear extension over existing first floor outrigger

Registration Date: 13/10/2025

Location: 31, West Cliff, Preston, PR1 8HX

Description: Prune 2no. Poplar trees (T1 & T2), and fell and remove 1no. Cherry tree (T4)

Registration Date: 14/10/2025

Location: 13, Meads Road, Preston, PR2 1HD

Description: Single-storey side extension, garage conversion with replacement roof from flat to pitched with 3 no. rooflights and rebuild of garage walls following demolition of existing attached greenhouse (pursuant to 06/2024/0957 to seek variation of condition no.1 - approved plans)

Registration Date: 14/10/2025

Read More Part of £25k regeneration plans in Lancashire town delayed by four months

Location: Orchard Court, Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2 3LB

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Description: Fell and remove 2no. Ash trees due to Ash dieback and 1no. dead Sycamore tree

Registration Date: 15/10/2025

Location: 6, Chapman Road, Preston, PR2 8NX

Description: Crown reduce and prune overhanging branches of 1no. Turkey Oak tree

Registration Date: 15/10/2025

Onward Homes is moving out of its Downing Street base | Google Maps

Location: 16, Downing Street, Preston, PR1 4RH

Description: Prior notification submission for change of use from housing office (Class E) to 1no. dwelling (Class C3)

Registration Date: 15/10/2025

Location: 6, Victoria Road, Preston, PR2 8ND

Description: Section fell to ground level 1no. Cedar tree and 1no. Giant Dogwood tree (T1 & T2)

Registration Date: 15/10/2025

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Location: Land adjacent to, 1, Meadow Street, Preston, PR1 1TR

Description: 1no. internally illuminated LED digital sign

Registration Date: 15/10/2025

An applicaiton has been submitted for Inglewhite Church | Google Maps

Location: Inglewhite Congregational Church, Silk Mill Lane, Goosnargh, Preston, Lancashire, PR3 2LP

Description: Extension of existing car park area

Registration Date: 15/10/2025

Location: Burlington House, 36 Ribblesdale Place, Preston, PR1 3NA

Description: Listed building consent for the replacement of the existing timber window frames with uPVC window frames

Registration Date: 15/10/2025

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Location: Burlington House, 36 Ribblesdale Place, Preston, PR1 3NA

Description: Replacement of the existing timber window frames with uPVC window frames

Registration Date: 15/10/2025

Location: 9, Highgate Close, Preston, PR2 8LP

Description: Single storey rear extension

Registration Date: 16/10/2025

This Preston Housing Office is set to be knocked down for six new homes | Google Maps

Location: Housing Office, Langden Drive, Preston, PR2 6HT

Description: 6no. 2-bedroom houses following the demolition of the existing District Housing Office, including off-street car parking, private amenity space to the rear, bin store areas, new drop kerb, and associated landscaping

Registration Date: 17/10/2025

Location: Land south of Bartle Lane, Lower Bartle, Preston, PR4 0RU

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Description: Disharge of conditions no.8 (Surface Water Management Plan), no.9 (SuDS), no.12 (Levels), no.13 (Highways SuDS) and no.14 (LHCMP) attached to planning permission 06/2024/0773

Registration Date: 17/10/2025

Location: 16, Jepps Avenue, Preston, PR3 5AS

Description: Demolition of existing detached garage and erection of single storey wrap-around extension

Registration Date: 17/10/2025