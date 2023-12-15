Preston North End stars put smiles on children’s faces in hospital

​Preston North End's annual visit to Royal Preston Hospital's children's ward took place this week as manager Ryan Lowe and members of the squad were on hand to spread some festive cheer.

​The visit had been unable to go ahead in previous years due to Covid restrictions, but the visit returned last Christmas and this year a small group were allowed to meet the children, hand out gifts and deliver a wide range of presents for the ward.

The boss was joined by club captain Alan Browne, Greg Cunningham and Will Keane. Speaking of the importance of days such as this, manager Ryan Lowe said: "It's always nice to come and show our support and bring them some selection boxes and signed pictures and a lot of toys for the ward.

"It's special moments like this that make you realise, we are just playing football week in week out and there are a lot of kids in hospital over the Christmas period so to be able to come and show our support and our love and support is always nice.

Ryan Lowe, left, and Will Keane, right, hand a Christmas gift to a patient in the children's ward at Royal Preston Hospital

"It is sad at times, because some kids are there and not going to get out for Christmas.

"You do get a lump in your throat, but as a manager and player I have always put myself forward to go to the hospital visits.

"It is tough, but if we can make a young kid, baby or teenager smile today, then it gives us that pleasure.

"That is what Preston North End is about, as you know.