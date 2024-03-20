Preston North End's home shirt for the 2023/24 season. Credit: PNEFC/Ian Robinson

New data has revealed the football shirts fans are least interested in buying - and it's not good news for Preston North End.

The famous white shirt is an unpopular choice with just 3,630 Google searches in 2023, making it fifth 'worst' in the UK, according to football shirt retailer UKSoccerShop. Another Lancashire team also makes it in the 'least popular' league - Blackburn Rovers. This kit garnered a mere 6,300 searches in 2023.

Researchers used Google Keyword Planner to analyse nationwide searches for the shirts of teams within the Premier and Championship League over the last five years - identifying the football clubs with the least enthusiastic fans. Hull City ranks as the least popular in the research conducted by UK Soccer Shop, with only 2,120 searches for their team shirt in 2023.

Manchester United has consistently taken the top spot with the most sought-after kit in the UK, except for 2019, when Liverpool shirts were the favoured kit.

PNE's home kit 2023/24

The kit, with a white home shirt, navy blue shorts and white and navy blue hooped socks, is the first to be released by Castore, their kit suppliers starting from the 23/24 season after signed a multi-year partnership.