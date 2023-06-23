Preston North End release new 2023/24 home kit for upcoming Championship season

The kit, with a white home shirt, navy blue shorts and white and navy blue hooped socks, is the first to be released by Castore, their kit suppliers starting from the 23/24 season after signed a multi-year partnership.

The shirt for this season is inspired by a classic North End kit worn in the 1980s, with a yellow trim collar and subtle stripes running down it.

Men’s, women’s and junior sizes of the home kit will all be available to buy in the club shop on Friday June 30, with the first team using the kit for the first time in their first pre-season friendly of the summer, against Bamber Bridge on Saturday July 1.

Preston North End's new home shirt for the 2023/24 season. Credit: PNEFC/Ian Robinson

The kit will also be available to buy online with a new online store launching at the same time as the new kit and it is the only way to order baby and infant kits at launch, with them expected in the club shop the following week.

Men’s sizes for the new strip come in S to 5XL, with women able to buy from size 8-20. Infants kits will begin at 2-3 years and go up to 7-8 years, with baby ranging from 3-6 months to 18-24 months.Although North End’s club shop was initially supposed to reopen on June 26, it will instead now be opening on June 30, with PNE saying it is to ensure it is fully stocked with the new kits and accessories.

Pricing for PNE’s 23/24 kit:

Replica Shirt (Short sleeve)

Emil Riis sports the new home kit. Credit: PNEFC/Ian Robinson

Adults – £60

Juniors – £45

Infants – £45

Baby – £40

Replica Shirt (Long sleeve)

Adults – £65

Juniors – £50

Infants – N/A

Baby – N/A

Replica Shorts

Adults – £38

Juniors – £30

Infants – N/A

Baby – N/A

Replica Socks

Adults – £15

Juniors – £12

Infants – N/A