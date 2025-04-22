Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One of Preston’s favourite live music venues is set to make a triumphant return after nearly a decade.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

53 Degrees will return in August 2025 with acts including chart topping singer/songwriter Lucy Spraggan, Peat & Diesel and local legends The Lancashire Hotpots already announced to perform.

A queue for UCLAN's 2009 Got Talent held in 53 Degrees, Preston | Archive

The 400-capacity club room, situated within the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) campus, has been mostly dormant since 2016 but is now preparing to welcome music fans back for a full season of live music events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Live music promoters GS Promotions are at the helm of the venue’s relaunch, promising to bring an exciting lineup of artists and bands back to Preston.

GS Promotions Director Gavin Scott said: “We’re thrilled to be given the opportunity to bring 53 Degrees back to life.

“This venue has always held a special place in the hearts of music lovers in Preston and we’re working hard to secure an incredible roster of artists and shows for the venue.

“Our launch shows are in 53 Degrees’ 400-capacity room. With support from the people of Preston, there’s future potential to expand into the venue’s larger room which would open the door to an even broader range of live acts for the city.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Singer/songwriter and former X Factor contestant Lucy Spraggan has been announced as part of the line up. | UGC

Jon Russ, Director of Engagement & Social Enterprise at UCLan Students' Union added: “53 Degrees has long been a cornerstone of Preston’s live entertainment scene, hosting some fantastic acts over the years.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing this iconic venue back to life in partnership with GS Promotions, adding to the vibrant live music scene in the heart of the City.

“Our goal is to make 53 Degrees a go-to destination for students, locals and touring acts alike, ensuring that Preston remains a hub of live entertainment for years to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

53 Degrees originally opened in 2005 and quickly became a hotspot for Preston music fans, hosting acts such as Arctic Monkeys, The 1975, Kasabian and Calvin Harris.

The venue’s return is expected to reinvigorate the city’s nightlife and reaffirm Preston’s place as a key stop on the UK touring circuit.

Sarah Threlfall, Deputy Chief Executive & Director of Community & Well-being at Preston City Council, said: “53 Degrees is a landmark venue for many, and its reopening as a hub for live music is fantastic news for the city of Preston.”

Tickets for all Preston – 53 Degrees shows go on sale this Friday at 10am and can be purchased HERE.