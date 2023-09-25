Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The home of music, entertainment, and comedy at UCLan Students’ Union is set to reopen for Freshers 2023.

Over the years, the venue has played host to some of the biggest names in music and comedy, from The Courteeners, Johnny Marr and The Streets to Dizzie Rascal, Russell Kane and Lee Nelson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Students’ Union look forward to once again welcoming world class acts and events to 53 Club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Students’ Union will also be launching a revitalised student social space – Lampworks, on Sunday 24 th September 2023 to kickstart University of Central Lancashire students’ university journey.

With the Lampworks launch and Welcome Sunday Freshers Festival beginning an exciting week, it’ll be the start of new and exciting events coming to Preston.

Luke Fitzgerald, Students’ Union President said: “I can’t wait to see 53 Degrees venue up and running again as an event space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As a student, a lot of my student experience was impacted by COVID-19 but I always heard stories of how great 53 Club was and the memories former students made there. I’m sure alumni of the past and our new students will be as thrilled as each other to hear it’s re-opening as an event space again.