Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The family of a missing Preston man have marked the sixth anniversary of his disappearance with a fresh plea for information on his whereabouts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steven Durand was 31 when he was reported as missing from the Hornby Avenue area of Preston on October 28, 2018.

Steven Durand was 31 when he was reported as missing from the Hornby Avenue area of Preston on October 28, 2018. | Police handout

At the time he vanished Steven lived in Hornby Avenue, Brookfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is believed he travelled by train from Chorley to Manchester later in the afternoon of October 19.

At around 7am on October 20, he was seen on CCTV at Bargain Booze in Bolton Road, Salford. He visited the Premier Store on Agecroft Road in Swinton at 11am on October 20.

This is the last confirmed sighting of him.

Despite extensive enquiries and appeals for information, he has not been seen since October 20, 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His mother, Christine Durand has made a fresh for help on The Missing podcast and opened up about Steven’s “happy go lucky” nature and his life with disabilities, and the devastating impact that his disappearance has left on the lives of his mum and elder twin sisters.

She said: “I’ve had a lot of sleepless nights. I couldn’t speak about Steven for ages because it upsets me.

"Because he was disabled, it made him more special to me. He’ll always be special.

“I still hear his voice in my head. I see his picture and tell him good morning and good night”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steven, who has a history of mental health issues, was discharged from care “two weeks” before his disappearance due to administrative errors.

Christine feels that these errors contributed significantly to Steven’s disappearance, stating that she felt “let down by the system that was supposed to protect him.

At the time of his disappearance, Steven was described as mixed-race, 5ft 10in, with a medium to stocky build and cropped dark brown hair.

Steven walks with a limp due his mild cerebral palsy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To mark Steven’s anniversary, his family shared this message: “We love him very much and he’s in our hearts and thoughts forever.

“We hope he’s safe and sees this appeal.”

CCTV footage last shows Steven at a Bargain Booze store on Bolton Road, Swinton on the morning of 20 October 2018. | Police handout

Read More Can you help reunite these 57 missing people who disappeared in the North West with their families?

The public can support the search by visiting Steven’s appeal on the Missing People website at www.missingpeople.org.uk.

There, they can report sightings, download posters, and share his story widely on social media and in public spaces.

Missing People’s Publicity Officer Ndella Senghore said: “Steven, if you are reading this, please get in touch. You can call us on 116 000 or email [email protected]. "

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 0820 of October 28.