Preston mum issues heartbreaking message to missing disabled son last seen six years ago
Steven Durand was 31 when he was reported as missing from the Hornby Avenue area of Preston on October 28, 2018.
At the time he vanished Steven lived in Hornby Avenue, Brookfield.
It is believed he travelled by train from Chorley to Manchester later in the afternoon of October 19.
At around 7am on October 20, he was seen on CCTV at Bargain Booze in Bolton Road, Salford. He visited the Premier Store on Agecroft Road in Swinton at 11am on October 20.
This is the last confirmed sighting of him.
Despite extensive enquiries and appeals for information, he has not been seen since October 20, 2018.
His mother, Christine Durand has made a fresh for help on The Missing podcast and opened up about Steven’s “happy go lucky” nature and his life with disabilities, and the devastating impact that his disappearance has left on the lives of his mum and elder twin sisters.
She said: “I’ve had a lot of sleepless nights. I couldn’t speak about Steven for ages because it upsets me.
"Because he was disabled, it made him more special to me. He’ll always be special.
“I still hear his voice in my head. I see his picture and tell him good morning and good night”.
Steven, who has a history of mental health issues, was discharged from care “two weeks” before his disappearance due to administrative errors.
Christine feels that these errors contributed significantly to Steven’s disappearance, stating that she felt “let down by the system that was supposed to protect him.
At the time of his disappearance, Steven was described as mixed-race, 5ft 10in, with a medium to stocky build and cropped dark brown hair.
Steven walks with a limp due his mild cerebral palsy.
To mark Steven’s anniversary, his family shared this message: “We love him very much and he’s in our hearts and thoughts forever.
“We hope he’s safe and sees this appeal.”
The public can support the search by visiting Steven’s appeal on the Missing People website at www.missingpeople.org.uk.
There, they can report sightings, download posters, and share his story widely on social media and in public spaces.
Missing People’s Publicity Officer Ndella Senghore said: “Steven, if you are reading this, please get in touch. You can call us on 116 000 or email [email protected]. "
Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 0820 of October 28.
