Someone is reported missing every 90 seconds in the UK.
While most are found and reunited with their families, for some the heartbreak continues.
Missing People is a UK charity that provides confidential 24-hour support to missing people and their loved ones.
The gallery below contains the faces of 57 people who have been missing for more than a year in the North West:
You can report a sighting - free and confidentially - by calling 116 000, emailing [email protected], completing our online sightings form HERE.
