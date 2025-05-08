Preston man, 20, arrested after Mercedes, £6k in cash, jewellery and laptop stolen in burglary

A Preston man was arrested after a Mercedes-Benz C-Class, £6,000 in cash, jewellery and a laptop were stolen during a burglary.

Police were called to a property on Tuson Drive on Tuesday where it was reported that the items were taken overnight.

The stolen goods included electrical items, jewellery and the vehicle.

A Mercedes-Benz C-Class, £6,000 in cash, jewellery and a laptop were stolen during a burglary on Tuson Drive, Preston
A Mercedes-Benz C-Class, £6,000 in cash, jewellery and a laptop were stolen during a burglary on Tuson Drive, Preston | Google

A 20-year-old man from Preston was arrested on suspicion of burglary following an investigation.

A 55-year-old woman from Preston was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

