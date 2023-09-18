Preston Magistrates Court to be shut for 'at least three months'

Watch more videos on Shots!

Preston Magistrates Court has been forced to shut today and could be closed for up to three months after dangerous concrete rot has been found in the roof.

Bosses made the decision close the Lawson Street court today after RAAC, the crumbling substance affecting schools around the UK, found in the roof had been damaged by heavy rainfall.

Blackpool Magistrates Court confirmed all cases for 'at least' today have been transferred to them and listing officers and backroom staff were workig remotely.

It is understood the closure could last for up to three months while work is carried out to replace the roof.

A HMCTS spokeswoman said: “We have decided to close Preston Magistrates’ Court for improvement works including repairs to the roof and mitigating RAAC that has recently deteriorated due to suspected water damage.

“Cases will be heard at alternative sites to minimise disruption while we carry out repairs as quickly as possible.”

What is the problem with RAAC concrete?

It is aerated, or "bubbly", like an Aero chocolate bar. But it is less durable and has a lifespan of around 30 years. Its structural behaviour differs significantly from traditional reinforced concrete. Moreover, it is susceptible to structural failure when exposed to moisture. Why is RAAC bad?

While RAAC is called 'concrete' it is made very differently than traditional concrete – as a result, it's much weaker, according to the Standing Committee on Structural Safety. It's made using cement, water, lime and an aeration agent, which is forced through the material and leaves small 'air holes'. Does RAAC contain asbestos?

There are a number of precautions to take when visually inspecting RAAC: Roof and/or wall coatings may contain asbestos.