Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Last night, Disney+ hosted a special screening for the upcoming original documentary “Flintoff” and its leading man - Lancashire’s Freddie Flintoff - was of course in attencance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Attending the premiere of his upcoming documentary, Preston born cricket legend turned TV star Freddie wore a smart beige cardigan over wa white T-shirt with smart blakpants and whtie trainers.

In a picture captured at the event, Freddie subtly smiles at the camera, his facial injurie from the 2022 Top Gear crash barely visible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The feature length documentary film will launch exclusively on Disney+ in the UK and Ireland on Friday, April 25.

Freddie Flintoff attending the London screening for the Disney+ Original Documentary 'Flintoff' on Tuesday, April 22. | Jed Cullen/Getty Images for Disney+

What can we expect from the documentary?

"Flintoff" is an exclusive documentary that takes an intimate and unprecedented look at the life of one of Britain’s most beloved sportsmen and TV personalities, Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff.

Award-winning director John Dower has been granted exclusive access to Freddie over the last year to film his recovery and document his cricketing career.

With exclusive access to the Preston legend and featuring his wife Rachael and close friends including Michael Vaughan, James Corden, and Jack Whitehall, the film documents his compelling life story from winning two Ashes series for England, to becoming a British TV icon, and finally, returning to the game following his life-altering car crash in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Disney+ say: “This is a story of resilience through career highs, personal challenges, and the pressures of living under the public gaze.”

Read More I’m from Preston says Freddie Flintoff as he shouts out his hometown multiple times on Jonathan Ross

What has been said about the documenatary?

Speaking about the 90-minute film, Freddie said: "Cricket's always been a massive part of my life, shaping who I am.

“Looking back on the highs and the lows, including the challenges I've faced since my accident, has been a real reminder of why my career in the sport has meant so much."

You can also her what Freddie had to say in the trailer here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Original documentary film is executive produced by Andrew Mackenzie and Naomi Templeton for South Shore, Freddie Flintoff and executive produced for Disney+ by Sean Doyle, Executive Director, Unscripted, Disney+.