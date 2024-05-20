Preston Grasshoppers lock in sponsorship from Cavity Extraction
The Leyland-based company’s investment was used to provide new training kits to the 123 children attending the tour, which took place in early May and saw the children play up to 12 games over the long weekend.
As part of the sponsorship deal, Cavity Extraction Ltd will also now have a hoarding on the Club’s first team pitch where it will stay in situ for the next 12 months.
Commenting on the sponsorship, Damian Mercer, founder and director of Cavity Extraction Ltd, said: “We’re delighted to have sponsored Preston Grasshoppers’ junior tour. The Club is at the heart of the community and to see children and young adults in particular enjoying and spending time playing sport is something we are proud to be supporting.
“The new kits look absolutely fantastic and it was great to see the pride on the kids’ faces when wearing them and representing their club. We want to congratulate them all on what was a fantastic weekend of sport, they did themselves and the club proud!”
Preston Grasshoppers was founded in 1869 and has members from across Preston and surrounding areas.
Demonstrating further support to the Club, Damian has recently taken up a voluntary coaching position for its U11s team, in which his son also plays, where he will draw on his vast experience having previously been a rugby coach for Lancashire and North of England’s U15 & U16s teams.
Hugh Duckworth, Mini – Junior Chairman at Preston Grasshoppers, said: “Our junior tour team is aged seven to eleven, so having a smart tour kit is really special for them – it makes them feel confident, proud and professional and it was fantastic to see them wearing their tour kit with pride while having fun playing a sport they love.
Lauren Sinnott, Junior Manager added: “We’d like to take the opportunity to say a huge thank you to Cavity Extraction Ltd for the sponsorship and for Damian specifically for his ongoing coaching support – we are incredibly grateful for both.”
Cavity Extraction Ltd offers a specialist cavity wall insulation extraction service using the very latest techniques to extract damp and wet insulation material and has gone from a one-man band to the 12 strong team it has today in just 10 years, now working with some of the country’s biggest contractors.
To find out more about Cavity Extraction Ltd please visit www.cavityextraction.com.