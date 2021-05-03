Preston garage damaged after blaze breaks out

Firefighters were called to a domestic garage on Tudor Close, Preston.

By Stef Hall
Monday, 3rd May 2021, 10:31 am

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said two fire engines were called to the scene at 5.42pm on May 2.

The fire involved a single storey, domestic garage.

Tudor Close, Preston (Google)

They remained at the scene for around one hour and ten minutes.

