Preston firearms incident: Traffic congestion hitting city and Capitol Centre area

The incident happened at around 9am.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 27th Feb 2024, 12:40 GMT
Updated 27th Feb 2024, 13:02 GMT
Traffic is building in Preston after a major road into the city centre was closed by police.

A stretch of around 70m of London Road between Salmon Street and Grand Occasions wedding venue has been closed off because of a firearms incident at around 9am.

Traffic from the direction of the city centre and Queens Retail Park is being routed up Adelaide Street and Cranbourne Street, where it is beginning to queue due to difficulties getting onto New Hall Lane. Cars are also being turned around in the Grand Occasions car park.

Traffic in Cranbourne Street, PrestonTraffic in Cranbourne Street, Preston
Traffic in Cranbourne Street, Preston

Vehicles coming from the Capitol Centre are not able to use London Road to access Preston city centre, and are being turned around.

An officer at the scene said that the road will remain closed "for a couple of hours".

There are half a dozen police officers in the area, stopping people from entering the cordoned off area. One man was arrested for refusing to stop walking through the police tape and arguing with officers.

A crime scene investigations van left the area at around 11.30am. More updates to follow.

