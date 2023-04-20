Preston fire crews tackle third suspicious fire in four months at derelict building

Three fire engines and an aerial ladder platform from Blackpool fought the fire in Southgate in the early hours of this morning (Thursday, April 20).

Crews from Preston, Penwortham and Fulwood responded to the 999 call at 2.38am and remained at the scene until around 6am.

Police were also in attendance and the fire remains under investigation, said the fire service.

The ‘old white mill’ in Southgate is part of a complex of buildings formerly home to Preston Motor Village, which was abandoned after it was engulfed by a huge fire in December 2018. Picture by Crispin Robinson

An LFRS spokesman said: “Three fire engines from Preston, Penwortham, and Fulwood and an aerial ladder platform from Blackpool attended a fire involving a derelict building on Southgate, Preston.

"Four firefighters in breathing apparatus used two jets to extinguish the fire.

"Crews were in attendance for approximately three hours.”

Derelict mill plagued by fire

The site of the fire in Southgate, Preston has been derelict since a huge blaze destroyed the building in 2018

It is the third suspicious fire at the abandoned building in recent months.

On New Year’s Eve, six fire engines were called to the site after thick, billowing smoke was seen rising from the building at around 11.30am.

No injuries were reported and Lancashire Fire & Rescue Service said the cause was under investigation. The outcome of the investigation was never made public.

On March 21, at around 7.30pm, the city’s fire crews were again called to the troubled site. The cause was never confirmed by the fire service.

Fire crews at the scene of a previous fire which broke out at the derelict former mill building in Southgate, Preston on New Year's Eve, 2022. Picture by Crispin Robinson

Known as the ‘old white mill’, the site in Southgate is part of a complex of buildings formerly home to Preston Motor Village which was abandoned after it was engulfed by a huge fire in December 2018.

Around 150 cars were damaged in the blaze which saw around 80 firefighters called to the scene to bring it under control.

Lancashire Police blamed the fire on arsonists but no arrests were made in connection with it.

The site remains derelict and is prone to unexplained fires which are believed to be the work of arsonists.

