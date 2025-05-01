Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A derelict building in Preston city centre is being demolished to make way for a new 7 storey hotel, restaurant and bar.

Work has commenced at the site in Avenham Street where the building is deemed unsafe and at risk of collapse.

Situated next to the Baker Street bar, the building has been vacant for some time and Preston City Council said it was unable to prevent curious youths and others from venturing inside. The Council said measures were taken to restrict access but incidents continued, prompting concerns for their safety.

The site at 12-14 Avenham Street has planning permission for the development of a 5-7 storey building comprising 42 Apart Hotel units and a restaurant | Preston City Council

In March 2025, further safety concerns were raised following the partial collapse of brickwork at the southwest corner of the building, fronting Old Cock Yard, along with a significant bow in the gable wall.

A structural engineer was appointed by the city council to assess the building’s condition and it was deemed unsafe.

A Preston City Council spokesperson said: “In response to the growing concerns around safety and the issue of empty and derelict buildings within the city centre, 12-14 Avenham Street was identified as a building at risk by the Council.

“Although it is not listed, the building has remained vacant for a considerable period, and despite its deteriorating condition and associated risks, incidents of trespassing have continued despite measures taken by the Council to restrict access.

“As a result, the Council appointed a structural engineer to assess the building’s condition. The engineer determined the building to be unsafe, with demolition required to remove the danger posed to the public.

“The Council served a warning notice to the property owner under Section 77 of the Building Act. The owner responded promptly and initiated action.”

Crews have arrived on site to prepare for the demolition which is scheduled to commence this week.

Plans for new hotel and restaurant

Dozens of short-stay apartments and a new restaurant are in the pipeline for the Avenham Street site, off Church Street in the city centre.

The ‘aparthotel’ would have 42-rooms, a restaurant on the ground floor and a bar close to the reception area, to act as an “informal meeting point”.

The building would vary between five and seven storeys in height and feature a combination of one and two-bedroomed apartments.

Most of the floors will accommodate eight apartments, with one floor including six, as there are two two-bedroom apartments planned at that level. The smaller upper floors have only four apartments.

DS and Co Developments Limited – which is behind the blueprint and has delivered similar schemes elsewhere – said the planned units are “perfect for short stays and people looking for more flexibility than just a hotel”.

Documents lodged with town hall planners state that the roofline of the building has been designed to reduce in height as the street itself slopes to the south.

However, a higher section is proposed to screen what the applicant describes as the “negative dead facade” created by the neighbouring hostelry.

Plans for apartments and retail units on the site were first submitted back in 2005, but withdrawn within a matter of months.

The plans can be viewed on Preston’s planning portal with the reference 06/2024/1073.