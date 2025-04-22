New hotel and restaurant planned in Preston city centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dozens of short-stay apartments and a new restaurant are in the pipeline for a disused site in the centre of Preston.

The proposed development would see a 42-room ‘apart-hotel’ built on a partially vacant plot of land on Avenham Street. An existing building at the location – which has previously been deemed unsafe – would be demolished.

The site on Avenham Street where the new apart-hotel will be built if the plans get the green light. The neighbouring four-storey building would be demolished. | Google

According to an application submitted to Preston City Council, the eatery – details of which have not been specified – would be located on the ground floor of the new facilities.

A bar would be created close to the reception area, to act as an “informal meeting point”.

If approved, the building – alongside the Baker Street bar – would vary between five and seven storeys in height and feature a combination of one and two-bedroomed apartments.

How the new apart-hotel and restaurant building on Avenham Street would look | Four Achi

DS and Co Developments Limited – which is behind the blueprint and has delivered similar schemes elsewhere – said the planned units are “perfect for short stays and people looking for more flexibility than just a hotel”.

Documents lodged with town hall planners state that the roofline of the building has been designed to reduce in height as the street itself slopes to the south.

However, a higher section is proposed to screen what the applicant describes as the “negative dead facade” created by the neighbouring hostelry.

Plans for apartments and retail units on the site were first submitted back in 2005, but withdrawn within a matter of months.