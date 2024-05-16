Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A cemetery has been used as a rubbish dump by fly-tippers.

A huge pile of illegal waste has been left at Preston Cemetery in Ribbleton sometime between 8am and 11am on Tuesday.

Preston City Council are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

They said: “We’re appealing for help following this large-scale fly tip that has taken place in the Preston Cemetery, entering from Miller Road.

“We believe the fly tip occurred between 8am and 11am on Tuesday 14 May.