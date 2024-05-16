Preston Cemetery used as a rubbish dump by fly-tippers
A huge pile of illegal waste has been left at Preston Cemetery in Ribbleton sometime between 8am and 11am on Tuesday.
They said: “We’re appealing for help following this large-scale fly tip that has taken place in the Preston Cemetery, entering from Miller Road.
“We believe the fly tip occurred between 8am and 11am on Tuesday 14 May.
“We're appealing for any CCTV footage coming onto Miller Road from either direction - the vehicle in question is believed to be open back.”
Anyone with information should email [email protected]
