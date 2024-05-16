Preston Cemetery used as a rubbish dump by fly-tippers

By Emma Downey
Published 16th May 2024, 10:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A cemetery has been used as a rubbish dump by fly-tippers.

A huge pile of illegal waste has been left at Preston Cemetery in Ribbleton sometime between 8am and 11am on Tuesday.

The huge pile of illegal waste at Preston Cemetery in Ribbleton was believed to have been dumped sometime between 8am and 11am on Tuesday.The huge pile of illegal waste at Preston Cemetery in Ribbleton was believed to have been dumped sometime between 8am and 11am on Tuesday.
The huge pile of illegal waste at Preston Cemetery in Ribbleton was believed to have been dumped sometime between 8am and 11am on Tuesday.

Preston City Council are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone Sign up for our free newsletters now

They said: “We’re appealing for help following this large-scale fly tip that has taken place in the Preston Cemetery, entering from Miller Road.

“We believe the fly tip occurred between 8am and 11am on Tuesday 14 May.

“We're appealing for any CCTV footage coming onto Miller Road from either direction - the vehicle in question is believed to be open back.”

Anyone with information should email [email protected]

Related topics:RibbletonPreston City Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.