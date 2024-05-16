Excitement as Indian restaurant The New Viceroy in Leyland announces opening date
Originally called Viceroy, The New Viceroy, located at 3 Golden Hill Lane is earmarked to open in June.
Announcing the fabulous news on their Facebook page with a picture of the new management, a spokesperson said: “Hi to the lovely people of Leyland.
“Viceroy is under new management and will be named The New Viceroy.
“We are hoping to open at the beginning of June.
They signed off the post asking their followers to not ‘forget to like and share the post of The 2 Ronnies’.
