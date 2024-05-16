Excitement as Indian restaurant The New Viceroy in Leyland announces opening date

By Emma Downey
Published 15th May 2024, 11:11 BST
Updated 16th May 2024, 08:27 BST
A popular Indian restaurant in Leyland has announced it is getting set to spice things up with a with a new name and management.

Originally called Viceroy, The New Viceroy, located at 3 Golden Hill Lane is earmarked to open in June.

Announcing the fabulous news on their Facebook page with a picture of the new management, a spokesperson said: “Hi to the lovely people of Leyland.

“Viceroy is under new management and will be named The New Viceroy.

“We are hoping to open at the beginning of June.

“Please support us and we can’t wait to see you and serve you all.”

They signed off the post asking their followers to not ‘forget to like and share the post of The 2 Ronnies’.

