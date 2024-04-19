Preston 'casino' building is put on the market - here's how much for

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The home of one of Preston’s most prominent amusement arcades has gone on the market.

Number 3 Orchard Street is currently let out to Admiral Casino; an adult gaming centre (AGC) offering slot machines and other gambling activities. For a price tag of £395,000, the mid-terraced building is being offered for sale, with the tenant still having 10 years left on a lease that generates £33,000 per year.

As well as the retail ground floor, there is also ancillary accommodation at the basement level, and the upper floors, which are not part of the vendor’s ownership, comprise approximnately 2,700 sq.ft of office accommodation.

The site is across the road from another planned AGC. Last month it was revealed that Noble Corp Ltd want to open a 24-hour venue in the former David Pluck bookmakers shop.