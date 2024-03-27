24-hour adult gaming centre plan for former city centre bookies

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans have been tabled to create a round-the-clock adult gaming centre in the heart of Preston city centre.

Noble Corp Ltd is seeking the the change of use of 25 Orchard Street from a vacant betting shop, and claim "Materially, an Adult Gaming Centre and Betting Shop are similar in character and function, and it is considered that this application provides a negligible change to the street scene."

The report to Preston City Council continues: "AGCs (Adult Gaming Centres) are adult amusement centres which consist of gaming machines for the entertainment and leisure of customers. These establishments are common in town centres and high street locations and are considered to be unctionally compatible in this location.

"Premises of this type generate no more noise than other retail units and they attract a similar customer base to nearby shops and commercial activities."

The unit in question

The applicants states that building would be brought ‘back to life’, and would have a positive impact on the viability and viability of the areas as a whole, as well as creating jobs.

Proposed opening hours are 24 hours a day, seven days a week.