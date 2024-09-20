Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Preston-based company has been named a finalist at the British Franchise Awards.

Signs Express Central Lancashire has been named as a finalist in the Franchisee Trailblazer category at the BFA HSBC UK British Franchise Awards.

The awards provide an exceptional opportunity to recognise dedication, innovation, and devotion to your business and the franchise industry overall.

Located at Sherdley Road, Lostock Hall, the Preston based signs and graphics company secured a spot among the final six in their category, outperforming around 20,000 other franchises in the BFA.

The company which operates over 60 franchise locations across the UK and Ireland works on a range ofsignsand graphics to order including interior, exterior, vehicle graphics, health and safety signs and more.

Matt Rutlidge, MD of Signs Express Central Lancashire, said: “I’m incredibly proud and honoured that we’ve been nominated for the HSBC UK BFA Franchisee Trailblazer Award.

“Starting as a Graphics Assistant in 2006 and rising to Managing Director of an award-nominated company, highlights the power of determination and the support of an exceptional team.

“This nomination wouldn’t have been possible without our amazing team whose dedication to hard work and commitment to fostering a positive environment is unmatched.”

The British Franchise Awards will be hosted in Telford, Shropshire on Thursday, November 7.