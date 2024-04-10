Preston bar Kuckoo named best in UK at The Publican Awards 2024 hosted by Tim Allen
Kuckoo, the iconic rock and roll cocktail bar brand, has clinched the prestigious title of ‘Best Late-Night Operator’ at The Publican Awards 2024, cementing its status as an industry leader in the UK.
Founded by Preston born-and-bred entrepreneur Richard Powell, the original Kuckoo bar opened on Fox Street, Preston in 2010, turning a dilapidated backstreet pub into a modern boutique bar.
Kuckoo has since expanded to have bars in Chester, Knutsford, Sheffield and most recently Warrington .
Judges at the awards said they recognised Kuckoo for its unparalleled approach to late-night entertainment, distinguishing it from traditional operators.
What are The Publican Awards?
The Publican Awards, renowned as the ‘Oscars of the hospitality trade’, celebrate excellence and innovation in the pub and bar sector,.
The awards ceremony, held at Evolution London, brought together more than 1,500 industry professionals to honour outstanding achievements and was hosted by comedian Tim Allen.
What has Kuckoo said about the achievement?
Richard Powell, owner and founder of Kuckoo, attributed Kuckoo’s success to its commitment to uniqueness and excellence. The Preston entrepreneur said: “It feels absolutely amazing to win this award. Kuckoo has been my life’s work, and to be recognised on a national scale feels incredible, and every credit to all the Kuckoo team.”
Emphasising the brand’s organic growth, flat management system, and dedication to quality, Richard then highlighted the rigorous judging process that assessed each finalist’s merits thoroughly.
Richard continued: “We do things differently at Kuckoo, and that was recognised by the panel during the practical and interview stages. There was also a ‘mystery shopper’ element of the judging process, as well as a written submission. We are unique at Kuckoo and continuously play to our brand values, and I believe that is why we won. These awards aren’t based on votes, our business values and operations were put under the spotlight of industry experts.
“This win puts us on a national stage now, and we couldn’t be prouder.”
What do the awards organisers say?
Ed Bedington, editor of The Morning Advertiser, which organises the awards, said: “These awards are the ones to win for all operators in the sector. The judging process is rigorous and fair and we put all our finalists through their paces before picking out our final winners.
“All of the companies shortlisted in the awards are outstanding businesses, so to come outahead is a fantastic achievement and one to be proud of. It’s not an easy trading environment for the hospitality sector at the moment, but these companies are embracing those challenges and delivering incredible results in spite of the adversity they face, which is wonderful to see.”
What’s next for Kuckoo?
Kuckoo says its win underscores its dedication to providing exceptional experiences for customers and fostering a vibrant, inclusive atmosphere.
With a vision to expand further and maintain its commitment to excellence, Kuckoo sets its sights on continued growth and innovation.
For more information about Kuckoo, visit www.kuckoorocks.com and follow @KuckooRockson Instagram and Facebook.
