A renowned rock and roll cocktail bar which started in Preston is set to open its fifth bar.

Founded by Preston born-and-bred entrepreneur Richard Powell, the original Kuckoo bar opened on Fox Street, Preston in 2010, turning a dilapidated backstreet pub into a modern boutique bar.

Kuckoo has since expanded to have bars in Chester, Knutsford and Sheffield but this Friday (Novembver 25), it is opening its newest location in the heart of Warrington at the historic Treasury Building on Palmyra Square.

With five bars now part of the brand, Kuckoo says it remains dedicated to delivering a premium experience for its customers, with Richard commenting “Our ethos is all about having fun and letting loose in a comfortable and glamorous environment, and we wanted to bring this to Warrington.”

What else does the founder say about the expansion?

Richard said: “We are known for creating an unforgettable night in our bars – and Warrington will be no exception.

“Warrington was always on the list as a location in the North West for us. It is a growing town with a city feel to it, boasting a multitude of investments and new developments in the area. It serves as a central point for the North with excellent local connections to neighbouring towns.

“What sets Kuckoo apart is our commitment to excellence. All our bartenders are passionate about their jobs, it’s their career, and they are paid a salary and trained to the highest of standards to ensure our guests can enjoy a really good drink, made with care and commitment.”

Kuckoo interior at one of their existing sites

What can you expect from Kuckoo Warrington?

Following a complete refurbishment that pays homage to the town’s history, Kuckoo will bring a new atmosphere of rock and roll glamour to Warrington.

Inside the bar, the rock and roll spirit will come alive with a mix of classic tracks from artists like Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin and The Stone Roses; as well as more modern bands like The Killers, Arctic Monkeys, and Kings of Leon.

The bar’s menu will boast 38 innovative and classic cocktails, developed by the professionally trained bartenders.

Kuckoo Warrington’s interior design takes cues from the building’s history and unique architecture, retaining elements such as the original parquet floor and offering a twist on the classic Kuckoo theme with black, red, and gold accents.

A “stunning” gold ceiling imported from the USA, burnt orange colour schemes, onyx stone that illuminates, and a “captivating” bar set like a stage as the centre piece, will further enhance the visual experience say the people behind it.

Are there any jobs going?

Kuckoo is actively recruiting local bartenders to join the team. For those interested in a career at Kuckoo, email [email protected]