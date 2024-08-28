Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new study has revealed that the number of public toilets in these Lancashire areas is steadily declining.

Public toilets are declining in the UK, and new data has found that the impact of this is being felt in two Lancashire areas.

New findings from Victorian Plumbing uncovered that demand for public toilets increases in the UK in the summer, with searches for ‘public toilet near me’ rising by 129% since May this year, and peaking in July and August each year.

The same study also found that public toilets are declining in the UK and, as more families venture out during the summer, the impact on parents and children will undoubtedly be more significant.

Demand for public toilets rises by 129% during the summer. | Public Domain Pictures

In July and August the demand has only increased since 2020, with an average increase of 148% in searches running up to 2024.

Victorian Plumbing revealed that the number of public toilets in the UK has decreased from 6,087 to 3,990 over the past decade.

The data also highlights the most affected areas and predicts when public toilets might disappear entirely.

Both Preston and Lancaster made it onto a list of top 10 UK cities where public toilets are set to become extinct in.

The top 10 lost of cities where public toilets are set to become extinct in. | Victorian Plumbing

Preston, which came in seventh place, is estimated to have 9 public toilets which are declining at a rate of -1.7% every year and it has been predicted that 2079 will be the year that public toilets become extinct in the city.

Lancaster, which came in tenth place, is estimated to have 16 public toilets which are declining at a rate of -1.7% every year and it has been predicted that 2081 will be the year that public toilets become extinct.

One Mumsnet user explained she now has to bring a portable potty with her as her town has only one public toilet.

The lack of public toilets has caused an accessibility issue amongst parents, especially those with babies and children being potty trained.

Speaking to Victorian Plumbing, another mum, Emily Agarwal, said: “It can be hard to find a public toilet, especially when I’m out with my daughter and we’re far from cafes and restaurants.

“We have been caught out on more than one occasion when I haven’t been able to find a public toilet. Having toilets that are more accessible to the public is crucial and something needs to change.”